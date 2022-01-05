FULTON — The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Fulton reopened yesterday, January 4, for in-person operations, marking the end of a nearly two-year closure spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oswego County Clerk Terry Wilbur on Tuesday announced the reopening of the Fulton DMV, located at 200 N. 2nd St. in Fulton. The Fulton location was closed in March 2020 as part of a statewide order that shuttered all DMV offices until further notice.

Oswego County DMV offices are open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and offer vehicle registration, licensing and other services. In addition to the Fulton location, Oswego County operates DMV offices located at 2 Broad St. in Pulaski and 384 E. River Rd. in Oswego.

Walk-ins are welcome at each of the locations Monday through Friday, with appointments available on Wednesdays at Oswego and Pulaski locations.

“We’re happy to reopen the Fulton DMV location to ensure critical services are available to county residents,” Wilbur said. “Conducting business at local DMVs also helps keep money in Oswego County. The county receives more than 12% of most DMV transactions and those operations allow the Oswego County Clerk’s office to return more than $1.5 million to the county each year.”

Local DMV offices are under the supervision of the Oswego County Clerk and mandated by state statute. The three local offices in Oswego, Fulton and Pulaski handle a variety of transactions, including issuance of driver’s licenses, permits, license plates and stickers for vehicles such as motorboats, trailers and snowmobiles.

DMVs also provide in-transit temporary permits, re-registrations, transfer of license plates from one vehicle to another in the same class, change of class re-registration, surrenders of license plates and collection of state sales tax and fees.

In accordance with New York State requirements, face masks must be worn inside Oswego County government facilities, including DMV locations.

To reach the Oswego County DMVs by phone, call (315) 591-9136 for Fulton, (315) 349-8300 for Oswego or (315) 298-6521 for Pulaski.

For more information about the Oswego County DMVs or to schedule an appointment, visit here.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related