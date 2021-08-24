FULTON – Along with a variety of festivities, the Fulton Fall Festival, “Ciders and Sweaters,” will have a strong emphasis on local manufacturing.

Since taking office Mayor Deana Michaels has been meeting with local manufacturers to discuss how the city can be stronger partners. The common theme shared is that our young people do not realize how many well-paying jobs there are right here in Fulton.

Each participating business such as Huhtamaki, Universal Metal, NET & Die and others will have their products, services and job opportunities on display.

“Showcasing our robust manufacturing sector and exposing our youth and their families to the great jobs available in Fulton is so important. While honoring our rich history, this festival will also highlight the many local products and services and the wealth of local job opportunities,” Michaels said.

“Universal Metal Works appreciates the opportunity the city is providing at the October 9 Fulton Fall Festival. We are seeking to hire a number of positions. This kind of exposure will help,” said Universal Metal Works President John Shakey IV.

Fulton’s first Fall Festival “Cider and Sweaters” will be held on October 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at C.W. Barrett Drive (road along the lake near the War Memorial) including Recreation Park, War Memorial & Ice Rink.

“The festival will be a fun family event, featuring food, games for youth of all ages, over 70 vendors, live music and highlight the numerous manufacturers that call Fulton home. The committee has been working hard to bring a great fall event to Fulton, ” said Chris Waldron, director of Fulton Parks and Recreation.

