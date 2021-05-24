FULTON – The Fulton Family YMCA is set to offer their annual summer Day Camp program from July 6 until August 27.

The program will be offered to all participants 4 years of age through those who have completed seventh grade. Each week of the program will feature a unique theme, such as Survivor Junior, Wildly Creative, and NY State Fair.

Due to ongoing changes pertaining to COVID-19, the Fulton Family YMCA and its childcare team are staying up to date with all COVID related regulations and guidelines, including mask mandates for children and staff. The Fulton Family YMCA is dedicated to the safety and well-being of all its participants and are planning to make this summer a great one for the youth enrolled in all its programs.

Jennah Lamb, the Fulton Family YMCA Day Camp Director, expects a more “normal” summer at the Y- complete with field trips to Thunder Island, WonderWorks, and more. She is excited to return to the program that started her work at the Y 8 years ago as a Day Camp Counselor.

For more information on the Day Camp program, as well as pricing options, please contact the Fulton Family YMCA at 315-598-9622, or visit our website www.fultonymca.org.

The Fulton Family YMCA is a community organization that focuses on strengthening the minds, bodies, and spirits of members through its commitment to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

