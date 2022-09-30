Fulton Fire Dept, Red Cross Help Families Stay Safe With Free Smoke Alarms

FULTON – The city of Fulton Fire Department and the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross are teaming up to make households safer by installing free smoke alarms and providing fire prevention and safety information.

The Fulton Fire Department is also working with the city school district to share the program there as well, according to Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“It’s a great program to help ensure that as many people as possible have a working smoke alarm in their home,” said Fire Chief Adam Howard. “For those who do have working alarms, we urge them to test them monthly and be sure that they have fresh batteries.”

The collaboration is part of the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, protecting families from the nation’s most frequent disaster. If a fire starts in your home, you may have just two minutes to escape. Early warning from working smoke alarm and having a fire escape plan can save lives.

“We’re honored to partner with the Fulton Fire Department in this life-saving initiative,” said Central and Northern New York Executive Director Lisa Smith. “Together, we’re helping your family and our community stay safe.”

To request an appointment for a home visit for installation of free smoke alarms and safety information, city of Fulton residents can contact the Fulton Fire Department at 315-592-7477. Residents in surrounding communities can contact the Red Cross by calling 518-694-5121 or email [email protected]

Visit redcross.org/fire for more home fire safety information.

