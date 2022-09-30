Fulton Halloween Decorating Contest Returns For Second Year

The Bliss Family’s display, above, won first place in the 2021 Halloween decorating contest in Fulton.

FULTON – The second annual citywide Joseph Labeef Memorial Halloween decorating contest is back with entries due by Oct. 26, as announced by Caroline Shue, chair, Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton.

“This event is named in memory of Joseph Labeef, who placed third in the contest last year,” Shue said. ”Joseph was devoted to the Fulton community, gave a helping hand to many, and he loved Halloween. If you stopped at his home trick-or-treating, you were sure to get a full-sized candy bar. He passed away in January after courageously battling an illness, so we wanted to name the event to honor his commitment to our community.”

To enter, go to https://docs.google.com/…/1FAIpQLSeD1uu28FT…/viewform by Oct. 26. Voting will take place on Facebook from Oct. 27-29. Winners and prizes will be announced on Oct. 30.

“We appreciate the work of the Special Events Committee to host this event that helps raise Halloween spirit throughout the city,” said Mayor Deana Michaels. “It’s really becoming a much anticipated, established annual event.”

For more information, go to the Special Events-Fulton, NY Facebook page

