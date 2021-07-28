FULTON – The Fulton Jazz Festival returns for 2021 with four nights of live jazz, all in beautiful settings, from August 11 to August 14.

“Fulton’s picturesque Lock 3 Canal Park and Marina will once again host both Friday and Saturday nights,” said Festival President Joe Cortini. “It’s the perfect background, right on the river by the Oneida Street bridge and Tavern on the Lock Restaurant. Admission is free, and there’s plenty of free parking in several city lots.”

In addition to the weekend – Friday and Saturday – on the the river, the festival will open with a deck party at Tavern On The Lock (24 South 1st, Fulton) Wednesday August 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring the jazz vocal stylings of Syracuse’s Scott Dennis backed by Joe Cortini and The Jazz Mafia.

Thursday, August 12, brings The Oswego County Musician’s Union Swinging Big Band to Bullhead Point (709 West Broadway, Fulton) for a 7 p.m. show.

Friday, August 13, kicks off at 5 p.m. with The Unity Street Band and their fun-filled renditions of traditional jazz, dixie-land and second line rhythms.

At 6 p.m., The Longwood Project’s contemporary sax driven sounds will fill the air.

8 p.m. brings back Jazz Fest favorites Brass Inc, with their hard hitting horn driven jazz, funk and pop set list.

Saturday afternoon, August 14, starts at 4 p.m. with Syracuse standouts E.S.P. featuring Kirsten Tegtmeyer on vocals.

At 6 p.m. internationally renowned jazz vocalist and festival headliner Nancy Kelly takes the stage with her band, also headliners in their own right, lead by husband and wife duo of Joe Magnarelli on trumpet and Akiko Tsuruga on B3 organ along with Carmen Intorre, Jr. on drums and Bob Sneider on guitar.

“Fulton Jazz Fest has featured many B3 organ greats over the years, and to have vocalist Nancy Kelly and Akiko on stage together is a show not to be missed,” said Jazz Fest board secretary, Beth Ann Dice.

In addition to outstanding music, the festival will also feature food vendors and artisan crafts.

This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts. Once again, Fulton Savings Bank is the presenting sponsor.

For more information about the festival or sponsorship opportunities, call or text Fulton Jazz Fest at (315) 760-5299, or [email protected]. The event is online at www.fultonjazzfest.com, and on Facebook under Fulton Jazz Festival.

