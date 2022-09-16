FULTON – Michelle Stanard, secretary and past president of the Fulton Lions Club, received the Robert J. Uplinger Distinguished Service Award at the club’s September meeting, as announced by President Brett Tallents.

“The award honors outstanding individuals (both Lions and non-Lions) or organizations who provide a significant service to their club, district or community,” Tallents said. “Michelle has served as president, several terms as secretary, and has been an invaluable member we can always count on. This award affirms her dedication and service to others through Lionism.”

Two new Fulton Lions, Matthew and Stephanie Overton, were inducted as members at the meeting. Their induction was conducted by Fulton Lions Immediate Past President, David Guyer.

Matthew Overton was sponsored by Lion Melissa Champion, and Stephanie Overton was sponsored by Lion Audrey Avery.

William Cahill, a fifth grade teacher at Volney Elementary in Fulton, delivered a presentation on Carlton W. Barrett, a native Fultonian who was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his gallantry and courage as a U.S. Army soldier on Omaha Beach in the June 6, 1944, D-Day invasion of WWII.

His Medal of Honor citation reads, in-part: “For gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty…Pvt. Barrett, landing in the face of extremely heavy enemy fire, was forced to wade ashore through neck-deep water. Disregarding personal danger, he returned to the surf again and again to assist his floundering comrades and save them from drowning…”

Barrett saved many lives by carrying casualties to an evacuation boat, despite being shot in both hips and left leg. It wasn’t until he received a fourth wound to this foot that he was evacuated from the beach.

When asked about his actions that day, Cahill explained, Barrett would never re-tell his story, but humbly stated: “It was after that, that I knew what a hero really is. They are all heroes just for being there, especially those that never came back. Memorial Day and D-Day are good days to remember them.”

The Fulton Lions Club, sponsors of the September Charby’s Duck Derby, Lions Loot and The Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

