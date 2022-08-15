FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club recently donated $500 to the Fulton American Legion, Post 587.

The Fulton Lions Club, sponsors of the September Charby’s Duck Derby, Lions Loot and The Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. For more information, visit www.fultonlionsclub.com, or find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions.

