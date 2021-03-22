FULTON – Today, March 22, Fulton Police arrested Harvey P. Webster III, 30 years old of Fulton, for sexual abuse in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to Fulton Police, it is alleged that Webster had sexual contact with a victim less than 11 years old during the fall of 2020, while at a residence in the City of Fulton. The victim was known to him.

Webster was arraigned in Fulton City Court by Judge Hawthorne, and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $5000 cash bail/$10,000 bail bond.

