FULTON – At approximately midnight on Sunday, June 13, Fulton Police responded to Gilbert’s Grove Apartments for a reported armed robbery.

The victim stated that a male entered his apartment without permission, held him at knifepoint, and demanded property from him.

According to police, the suspect obtained cash, marijuana, and a cell phone from the victim.

Today, June 18, Fulton Police arrested Jevan W. Alvarado, 26 years old, of Fulton, for the robbery and related charges:

Robbery 1st degree – Class B Felony

Burglary 1st degree – Class B Felony

Burglary 2nd degree – Class C Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree – Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Petit Larceny – Class A Misdemeanor

Alvarado was transported to the Oswego County Jail for centralized arraignment.

