Fulton Police Arrest Man For Alleged Unlawful Activities With Minors

FULTON – Today, April 13, Fulton Police arrested Nathaniel A. Cook, 20 years old, of Fulton in regards to two different cases they were investigating involving inappropriate contact with minors.

According to police, in the first incident, Cook is alleged to have supplied cannabis to two victims, aged 15 and 12 years, who then smoked the cannabis with him. Cook is accused of then kissing the 15 year old for a period of time, in the presence of other juveniles in the room. Later in the day, Cook allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a 15 year old female.

Cook was charged with one count of sexual misconduct and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all Class A misdemeanors, relating to this incident.

Cook was also arrested on a separate incident, in which he allegedly had sexual intercourse and other sexual contact with a 15 year old female, at least three times during a three month period. He was charged with three counts each of sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a child, both Class A Misdemeanors, in this case.

Cook was arraigned in Fulton City Court by Judge Hawthorne and released on his own recognizance.

It should be noted that the recent changes to the Penal Law in regards to cannabis impacted the charges in the first incident outlined. Prior to March 31, 2021, when the changes were enacted, a person could be charged with criminal sale of marihuana in the second degree, a Class D Felony, when he or she gave marihuana/cannabis to another person under eighteen years old. Under the new law, the defendant would need to be 21 years of age, and give more than three ounces of cannabis to a person less than 18 years old.

This crime has also been changed to a lower level felony than the previous statute. Thus, the only applicable charge in this incident, was endangering the welfare of a child.

