UPDATE February 7, 2022: The victim of the fire has been identified as Gerald R. Helmer, 77 years of age, of that address. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

FULTON – Last night, Wednesday, January 26, at about 5:20 p.m., the Fulton Police and Fire Department were dispatched to 121 W. First St. S. for a reported fire.

Upon arrival, Fulton Fire personnel encountered heavy fire on the first and second floor of a two story, multiple family dwelling.

During fire suppression operations, firefighters located a person deceased in one of the apartments. Members of the Fulton Police Department and the Oswego County Emergency Management Office are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

The identity of the victim will not be released until notification to family is made.

Fulton Fire Department has released the following information via social media:

On January 26 at 5:22 p.m., “A” crew responded to 121 West First Street South for a possible structure fire. Prior to arrival, Captain Bullock observed a large column of smoke and requested an “All Call” to recall all off duty personnel back to work. Units arrived at a two-story wood frame multi-family house with heavy fire involvement. Under the Direction of Captain Bullock and Captain Stafford, the crew commenced fire suppression activities to gain access into the building for a primary search for occupants.

Chief Howard arrived and assumed command from Captain Bullock. A “Second Alarm” was requested. Crews were able to suppress the fire enough to do a primary search of the residence. During the primary search, members of the Fulton Fire Department found a victim that had succumbed to the products of fire within the residence. No other occupants were found in the residence. Upon further investigations by Fulton PD, all other occupants were accounted for outside of the residence. Fire was considered under control at 6:01 p.m.

The fire was investigated by the Oswego County Fire Investigation team, the Fulton Fire Department Investigation team and the Fulton Police Dept.

Four occupants of the Building were displaced and helped by the local Red Cross and Family.

In the social media post, Chief Howard said “‘Thank you’ to the Fulton Polish Home for use of the their facility and providing our members warm refreshments. We also like to thank the concerned citizens who dropped of warm coffee at the scene for our firefighters during this cold night. Fulton Fire would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance with “on scene” operations. Oswego City Fire Department, Menter Ambulance, American Red Cross, Oswego County Fire Coordinators office, Fulton PD, National Grid, Fulton DPW and Oswego County 911. ‘Thank you’ to the Volney Volunteer Fire Corp, Cody Volunteer Fire Dept. Granby Center Volunteer Fire Dept. and Minneto Volunteer Fire Dept. for providing standby coverage to the City of Fulton.”

All Crews returned to service on January 27 by 12:30 a.m.

In closing, the Fulton Fire Department, NY Department would like to remind everyone: Working smoke detectors should be placed on every floor of the house, to include the basement. These devices can provide valuable time to exit the structure safely during a fire.

When using space heaters, make sure you follow the manufacturer recommendations for clearances away from combustibles and other operational instructions.

Stay safe during these cold weather times

