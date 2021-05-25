FULTON – According to Fulton Police, today, May 25 at about 5:46 a.m., Fulton Police were called to G. Ray Bodley high school for a reported burglary.

It was reported by staff that sometime during the overnight hours, someone had entered the school without permission and committed some acts of vandalism. Fulton Police investigated and have identified two persons of interest in connection with the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details will be released at a later date and time.



