UPDATE July 27 1 p.m.: Fulton Police have identified the pedestrian injured in this crash as Ronald D. Worden III, 34 years old, of Fulton. He remains listed in critical but stable condition at a Syracuse area hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

FULTON – Last night, Sunday, July 24, at about 6:20 p.m., members of the Fulton Police Department responded to the intersection of W. Broadway (St. Rt. 3) and W. Second St. S. for a reported car crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, the unnamed pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was transported to a Syracuse area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was interviewed by police. Members of the New York State Police accident reconstruction team assisted at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, no tickets have been issued at this time, and the identity of the pedestrian will be released at a later date.

