Fulton Police Investigating Shooting

FULTON – On June 18, 2023, at about 1:15 a.m., the City of Fulton Police were dispatched to the Polish Home, located at 153 W. First St. S. for a reported fight. As units were responding, information was received that there were also shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed this information and recovered evidence which suggested shots were fired from at least two handguns. Investigation revealed a fight had broken out at a wedding reception with several hundred attendees. The shots were fired during this fight.

No victims were located on the scene initially; however, at about 3:30 a.m., members of the Utica Police Department notified Fulton Police that a victim had gone to a hospital in the City of Utica. The 17-year-old male victim sustained a minor leg wound and was released from the hospital. He was uncooperative with the investigation.

The victim’s identity will not be released at this time. Fulton Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Sgt. Hollenbeck at (315) 592-3426.

Sergeant Lucas H. Hollenbeck

City of Fulton Police Department

Criminal Investigations Division

Phone: (315) 592-3426

Email: [email protected]

