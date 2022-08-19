Fulton Police Joins County’s ‘STOP-DWI’ Labor Day Campaign

August 19, 2022
Here, Fulton Police Patrolman Joshua LeVea shows Mayor Deana Michaels a portable breathalyzer device.

FULTON – The Fulton Police Department is joining Oswego County’s STOP-DWI program for a focused Labor Day initiative to raise awareness and reduce the number of  impaired driving-related injuries and deaths, said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer and is one of the business travel times of the year,” Michaels said.

The Fulton Police Department will be joining the efforts of the New York State Police, Oswego County Sheriff, and other municipal law enforcement agencies to help avoid injury and tragedy over the holiday weekend

“While many of us are celebrating the holiday weekend, our officers will be out on the roads working to stop impaired driving. We just want everyone to have a happy and safe Labor Day weekend,” Michaels said.

Robert Lighthall, interim coordinator for STOP-DWI New York, Oswego County, said highly visible, publicized efforts like this campaign aim to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.

“You can help to make a difference by having a sober plan,” Lighthall said. “Download the ‘Have a Plan’ mobile app at www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp and you will always be able to find a safe ride home. Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning.”

 Find more information on the Fulton Police Department at Fultonny.org. and more information on the county’s STOP-DWI program by calling 315-349-3210 or visit www.oswegocounty.com/stopdwi.

