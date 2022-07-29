UPDATE August 17, 2022: On August 15, the victim, Marshall “Lowell” Foster, of Fulton, died as a result of his injuries. On August 16, Backus was charged with the following additional crimes:

1 count of Murder in the second degree – Class A-I Felony

1 count of Manslaughter in the first degree – Class B Felony

Backus was arraigned on the new charges this afternoon by the Honorable Judge Nazarian of Oswego County Court, where he was already appearing for a bail review hearing. Judge Nazarian increased the bail originally set, to $500,000 cash bail, $1 million secured bond, or $2.5 million partially secured bond. At this time, Backus remains incarcerated at the Oswego County Jail.

FULTON – On July 23, 2022, members of the Fulton Police Department responded to an address in the city regarding an 82-year-old man who had been found in his residence after having been assaulted.

An investigation revealed that the victim had been laying on the floor of his house for approximately two days, unable to summon help. He was transported to a Syracuse area hospital where he was admitted for a traumatic brain injury, and several fractures in his spine and face.

It was determined that the victim’s neighbor assaulted him outside his residence, and then, after forcing entry into the victim’s residence, the victim was assaulted further. The defendant also recorded some of his actions and posted them to his social media accounts. On 07/29/22 at about 6:30 p.m. the suspect was located and arrested near his home. He is identified as:

Cody A. Backus, 37 years old, of Fulton

Charges:

1 count of Burglary in the First Degree – Class B Felony

1 count of Assault in the Second Degree – Class D Felony

Backus was arraigned later in the day in Fulton City Court. He was remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, $250,000 bond, or $1,000,000 secured bond.

The victim is still receiving treatment at a facility in the Syracuse area. Further charges may be filed against Backus in the future, regarding this incident.

The Fulton Police are also looking to speak to a person who may have witnessed part of the incident. She is described as a white female who was walking a small brown dog on Taylor Avenue in the City of Fulton on 07/21/22 at about 4:30 p.m.. If you know who this person is, or have any further information that can assist in this investigation, please contact Sgt. Hollenbeck at (315) 592-3426.

