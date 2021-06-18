Fulton Police Make Arrest In Burglary

FULTON – At approximately 8 p.m. on May 23, 2021, a man walked into the Fulton Police Department and claimed that three males had entered his residence on Fay Street, without his permission, which led to the arrest of Chad J. Munger, 44 years old, of Fulton, today.

The victim was not familiar with any of the subjects, but the eldest of the subjects, Munger, insisted he lived at the residence, and demanded the victim leave. When the victim refused and said he was calling 911 for assistance, Munger struck the victim several times with a large wooden walking stick.

According to police, Munger had entered the residence with three dogs, one of which Munger then picked up and threw at the victim, in an attempt to get the dog to bite the victim. The victim fled to his car in the driveway, where the Munger began to strike the vehicle with the same large wooden stick.

As a result of Munger’s actions, the victim complained of pain and bruising, and there was over $1500 in damage to the victim’s vehicle. When police arrived at the victim’s residence, the three males were still inside the house, and were taken into custody.

An investigation revealed that the two younger males were the juvenile sons of Munger. The juveniles were not harmed, nor did they commit any crime. They were released to a parent.

Today, June 18, Fulton Police arrested Munger for burglary and related charges:

Charges:

Burglary 2nd degree – Class C Felony

Criminal Mischief 2nd degree – Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree – Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Menacing 2nd degree – Class A Misdemeanor

Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Class A Misdemeanor

Harassment 2nd degree – Violation

Munger was transported to the Oswego County Jail to be held for centralized arraignment.

