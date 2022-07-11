Fulton Porchfest 2022 Photo Gallery

FULTON – The annual Fulton Porchfest was held yesterday, July 10, in the Vorhees Park area, where musical acts performed for audiences on the porches of volunteers.

Performers included:

Domicolo-Barlow

Six Blocks Away

Long Time Coming

Josh Jay

After Six Quintet

Maria Gillard, Kurt Knight, and Rick Bush

Anybody’s Guess

William DeMott

Dam Dog

Taylor Moody

Shashi Kambur

Tim Stevens

Son Henry

Kyle Austin

Ryan Berrus

The Danny G. Live

Revival

Joe Cortini and his Jazz Mafia

Off Broadway Dance Studio

Frank Tyrell

Rockabilly Humbuckers

Flip the Switch

The event ended with a community drum circle led by Downbeat Percussion.

The following photos were taken around noon and 1 p.m. by Kassadee Bradshaw.

