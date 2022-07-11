Fulton Porchfest 2022 Photo Gallery

FULTON – The annual Fulton Porchfest was held yesterday, July 10, in the Vorhees Park area, where musical acts performed for audiences on the porches of volunteers.
Performers included:
- Domicolo-Barlow
- Six Blocks Away
- Long Time Coming
- Josh Jay
- After Six Quintet
- Maria Gillard, Kurt Knight, and Rick Bush
- Anybody’s Guess
- William DeMott
- Dam Dog
- Taylor Moody
- Shashi Kambur
- Tim Stevens
- Son Henry
- Kyle Austin
- Ryan Berrus
- The Danny G. Live
- Revival
- Joe Cortini and his Jazz Mafia
- Off Broadway Dance Studio
- Frank Tyrell
- Rockabilly Humbuckers
- Flip the Switch
The event ended with a community drum circle led by Downbeat Percussion.
The following photos were taken around noon and 1 p.m. by Kassadee Bradshaw.