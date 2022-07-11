Fulton Porchfest 2022 Photo Gallery

July 11, 2022 Kassadee Bradshaw
Photo of Long Time Coming performing at 204 S. 4th St. Photo by Kassadee Bradshaw.

FULTON – The annual Fulton Porchfest was held yesterday, July 10, in the Vorhees Park area, where musical acts performed for audiences on the porches of volunteers.

Performers included:

  • Domicolo-Barlow
  • Six Blocks Away
  • Long Time Coming
  • Josh Jay
  • After Six Quintet
  • Maria Gillard, Kurt Knight, and Rick Bush
  • Anybody’s Guess
  • William DeMott
  • Dam Dog
  • Taylor Moody
  • Shashi Kambur
  • Tim Stevens
  • Son Henry
  • Kyle Austin
  • Ryan Berrus
  • The Danny G. Live
  • Revival
  • Joe Cortini and his Jazz Mafia
  • Off Broadway Dance Studio
  • Frank Tyrell
  • Rockabilly Humbuckers
  • Flip the Switch

The event ended with a community drum circle led by Downbeat Percussion.

The following photos were taken around noon and 1 p.m. by Kassadee Bradshaw.

