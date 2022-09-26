FULTON – Fulton has finalized its plan to repave Interstate Rt. 481 through the city from Pierce Drive heading north to Seneca Street with road preparation and repairs through November and repaving in 2023, according to Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“We didn’t want to move ahead and repave the busiest thoroughfare through Fulton without addressing sorely needed underlying infrastructure issues while simultaneously adding features for beautification,” Michaels said. “The work that is underway now through November will mean that when we repave in spring, 2023 and add some greenery, Fultonians and visitors who travel through our city will have both a smooth ride and an engaging view.”

According to Department of Public Works Commissioner CJ Smith, the DPW is working on structural repairs on manholes, storm water drainage inlets and storm water piping installations on the south end of the project. He said the majority of the work scheduled to begin in early spring of 2023 involves curbing, snow catch areas, and driveway aprons. Upon completion of those items we will move directly into milling, paving and striping.

“We’re doing the dirty work this season so we can have a more beautiful way through the city in 2023,” Smith said “Several commercial properties along Rt. 481 have many antiquated exits and entrances that were put in place many years ago. We are going to eliminate the ones that are no longer needed and then bring the driveways that are still in use by these commercial properties up to current NYSDOT guidelines.”

He said the project scope was approved by NYSDOT and Seneca Stone Corporation, Seneca Falls, has been awarded the project in the amount of $1,960,000.

Fulton partnered with C&S Companies to address the infrastructure issues and add beautification features. These features are still being finalized, but will most likely include some sort of greenery like trees and green space, Smith said.

