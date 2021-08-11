FULTON – As part of its 150th anniversary celebration, Fulton Savings Bank (FSB) will be offering several customer appreciation activities at all its offices from August 16 to August 20, as announced by Michael Pollock, FSB president and CEO.

“We’re working with Mr. Mike’s Seafood and R.F.H.’s Hide-A-Way to offer our customers a free hamburger or hot dog, chips and a drink from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. one day during that week at each of our six offices in appreciation for their support,“ Pollock said. “In addition, we’ll be drawing for chances to win a YETI picnic cooler at each office and offering free customer giveaways. We will also be offering free cookies on Friday, Aug. 20 at each office in support of the CNY Community Arts Center.”

Mr. Mike’s Seafood will be serving at FSB’s main office in Fulton on Wednesday, August 18 and at the Brewerton office on Thursday, Aug. 19.

R.F.H.’s Hide-A-Way will be serving at the Phoenix office on Monday, Aug. 16, at Village Green on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Constantia office on Wednesday, Aug. 18, and at the Central Square office on Thursday, Aug. 19.

At 150 years, Fulton Savings Bank is the city’s oldest, locally owned, longest-standing business, according to The Friends of History in Fulton, Inc. The Bank is governed by a Board of Trustees comprised of local residents and businesspeople, who oversee the overall Bank operations.

Over the last 150 years, Fulton Savings has helped countless couples buy their first dream home, enabled scores of students to finance their college education, helped with home improvements and business start-ups and expansions, and so much more, said Pollock.

The Bank has offices in Fulton, Baldwinsville, Phoenix, Central Square, Brewerton and Constantia with eleven Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) throughout its service area and assets totaling more than $453 million; deposits totaling more than $317 million.

By an act of the State Legislature, Fulton Savings Bank was incorporated in March 1871, “to receive deposits from tradesmen, clerks, merchants, laborers, minors, servants and others.” That core mission remains and has been expanded over 150 years.

In September 1871, Fulton Savings Bank opened its doors in a rented room at the northeast corner of South Second and Oneida Streets. In 1911, the bank grew and expanded to move into its current headquarters on South First St. in downtown Fulton.

“So many banks, over the years, no longer exist,” Pollock said. “We’ve stayed as a local community bank and we’re still a mutual savings bank, which means we have no shareholders. Mutuality has allowed the Bank to put our customers, the communities we serve and our employees first.“

“We wouldn’t have stayed strong for 150 years without the good faith and support of our loyal customers, and we want them to know just how important they will always be to us as their financial partner,” said Brian Caswell, Chairman of the Board.

