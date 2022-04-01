FULTON – As the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program continues its fundraising campaign, businesses and individuals have again been showing their ongoing support. Recently, one of the city’s oldest financial institutions, Fulton Savings Bank, again stepped up to help assure FBB’s success.

According to Fulton Savings Banks’ historical archives, in 1871, a group of civic leaders organized Fulton Savings Bank “to receive deposits from tradesmen, clerks, mechanics, laborers, minors, servants and others.”

The first bank location was in a rented room at the northeast corner of Second and Oneida streets. Since then, Fulton Savings Bank has been serving the greater Fulton community and continues to Build Trust for Generations.

According to Linda Eagan, FBB Administrative Director, “Fulton Savings Bank’s donation to FBB is another commitment to their philosophy. Since FBB’s start in 2017, we have seen this community come together in so many positive ways and the corporate support of Fulton Savings Bank is one of those ways… From the very beginning, the bank has supported FBB’s unique approach to community revitalization, which strives to generate neighborhood pride and help homeowners and property owners recover part of the cost of their exterior property investment. The core feature of this approach is to build on strengths rather than just fix weaknesses. This support for our hometown is truly inspirational.”

“Fulton Savings Bank is proud to be an ongoing Corporate Sponsor of this exciting initiative,” said Pamela Caraccioli, President & CEO. “Thanks to all of those involved with Fulton Block Builders for their continued work to revitalize our community.”

FBB donations can be made on the website at: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/donate/

Or make checks payable to: CenterState CEO Foundation Inc.-Fulton Block Builders 115 West Fayette Street

Syracuse, New York 13202

