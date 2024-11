FULTON, NY – Fulton Sunrise Rotary recently hosted the three 2023-2024 Rosa Pappalardo Kemmis Memorial Award recipients, and their families, at a celebratory breakfast meeting.

The recipients are all Oswego County residents, 2023 high school graduates, and will be attending Cayuga Community College this fall.

The club meets on Friday mornings at Mimi’s Restaurant in Fulton at 7:00 a.m. For more information visit our Facebook page.

