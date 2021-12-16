Fulton Sunrise Rotary Receives $1500 Grant From APRA Funds

FULTON – The Fulton Sunrise Rotary recently received a $1500 grant from the City of Fulton.

The funds came from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 also known as the COVID Stimulus Package. The City was able to designate some of the funds they received from the federal government to charitable organizations and nonprofits that serve the local population.

Fulton Sunrise Rotary is one of several local groups to receive a portion of the ARPA funds. Rotary is a worldwide service organization. Its members work to address seven global issues: promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water sanitation and hygiene, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies, and protecting the environment. Whether working on a local project or contributing to a global one Rotarians keep in mind the motto “Service Above Self.”

For information about Fulton Sunrise Rotary visit us on Facebook or contact membership chair Patrick Waite at (315) 439-1491

