FULTON – Fulton Sunrise Rotary held its annual Changing of the Guard ceremony on June 18 at Foster Park.

Peg Donnelly the 2020-2021 president passed the gavel to incoming president Dennis Merlino during the celebration. Foster Park holds a special place in the hearts of Fulton Sunrise Rotarians. For many years the club has helped maintain the park through projects such as painting the pavilion and donating playground equipment.

The local club members were honored by the attendance of several Rotary District 7150 officers and the Fulton mayor. All enjoyed a delicious breakfast served picnic style before the meeting. Adding to the joy of the occasion was the fact that this was the first in-person get-together for all in attendance in over a year.

For information about Fulton Sunrise Rotary contact membership chair Patrick Waite at (315) 439-1491

