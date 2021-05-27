Fulton’s Tunes In June Restaurant Vendors Announced

FULTON – The City of Fulton Tunes In June Concert Series kicks on Wednesday June 2 at noon at the downtown gazebo, and the restaurant vendors have been announced.

This year’s lineup of food and music includes:

June 2, 2021- Music by Jack and Faye Duo and sponsored by Eastern Shore Associates. Food will be offered by Red Baron Pizza, known for their delicious pizza, wings, salads and great daily lunch specials.

June 9- Music by Dave Domicolo and sponsored by the Fulton Community Development Agency. Food will be provided by Smoking Embers, a popular westside eatery. Menu will include their tasty BBQ offerings.

June 16- Music by the Double V’s and sponsored by Century 21 with food by Tavern On the Lock. The ‘Tavern’ as locals call it, another lunchtime favorite, has tasty daily specials and is sure to be a hit.

June 23- Music by Michael Place and sponsored by Oswego Health featuring food by Lakeview Lanes. The ‘bowling alley’ as it is referred to by locals, offers food choices as they say that are ‘not your typical bowling alley food’.

June 30 is reserved as a rain date. In the event a rain date isn’t needed, a month-end celebration sponsored by Cortini’s Shoe Zipper Canvas Repair will be held with special music provided by the Joe Cortini Band. Food vendor to be announced.

The City of Fulton Parks & Recreation Department wishes to send a very special thank you to all the food vendors and sponsors for keeping the Tunes In June Concert event a local tradition in Fulton.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...