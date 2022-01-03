G&C Food Distributors Increase Investment In Fulton Family YMCA

FULTON – G&C Food Distributors, a stalwart supporter of the Fulton Family YMCA, has increased its investment in the programs and services offered by the YMCA.

G&C’s $35,000 contribution is the largest provided by any area business to the YMCA and will be used to support the expanding roster of services the Y offers to the Fulton-area community.

“The last two years have been very difficult for our community. In that time, we’ve added services such as daycare to help get people back on their feet. G&C’s generous donation will help us keep those services intact. We are grateful for G&C’s support and their recognition of the valuable work we do in our community,” said Amy Leotta, Fulton Family YMCA executive director.

Despite the economic damage that the ongoing pandemic did to many organizations, including the Fulton Family YMCA, the Y added programs and services to meet new and urgent needs. The Y provided daycare for essential workers in the early phases of the shutdown and staff members assisted with food distributions.

Since then, the Y has launched a full daycare program to complement its preschool, afterschool and summer camp programs and has made the Y’s extensive exercise room available 24 hours a day.

“The services and programs that the Fulton Family YMCA provides to our community are near and dear to G&C Foods and our employees. As an employer, it becomes an extension of support to our employees. We continue to support them because our employees speak volumes about the impact that it has on their lives,” said Sara Johnson, director of organizational development.

Those new offerings join a large roster of programs, from yoga classes to music lessons to a popular empowerment program for teen girls. People can support the Fulton Family YMCA by making a donation at https://operations.daxko.com/online/2253/OnlineGiving/Donation.mvc and by choosing the Fulton Family YMCA when making purchases through Amazon Smile.

About G&C Foods

Incorporated in 1976, G&C Food Distributors is a Food Service and Retail Re-Distributor of refrigerated, frozen, and dry food headquartered in Syracuse, NY. G&C has grown to be one of the most respected re-distributors in the Eastern United States, delivering to 27 states and counting, and exporting to Latin America. For more information about G&C Foods or to explore career opportunities, please go to www.gcfoods.com.

About the Fulton Family YMCA

The Fulton Family YMCA is part of a powerful association of men, women and children committed to bringing about lasting personal and social change. With a focus on nurturing the potential of every child and teen, improving the community health and well-being and providing opportunities to give back and support neighbors, the Y enables youth, adults, families and communities to be healthy, confident, connected and secure.

