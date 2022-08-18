FULTON – The Arc of Oswego County is pleased to announce Heather Wilsey has been promoted to a new role overseeing the agency’s Family Support Services as Behavior Support Coordinator. Wilsey, who has been with the agency since 2016, supports individuals in certified Day Habilitation spaces and will continue to do so in her new role.

“No two people with disabilities are the same,” Wilsey said. “I’m looking forward to supporting the diverse needs of students with disabilities and their families in my new role overseeing Family Support Services.” Family Support Services assists families in applying for Medicaid and OPWDD services for their child with a disability, navigating the Special Education system, and setting students up for lifelong success.

Wilsey has been an active leader throughout her time with The Arc of Oswego County and its sister agency, Oswego Industries, developing the Community Habilitation program at both agencies. In 2019, she was awarded the New York State Association of Day Service Providers (NYSADSP) Leadership Award. The award is a significant honor given to someone who provides strong, consistent leadership for direct support professionals.

The Arc of Oswego County is a private, not-for-profit organization which has been providing programs and services to children and seniors with disabilities since 1953. Services include recreational and respite activities, community habilitation and senior day habilitation programs, guardianship and planning assistance, and more.

Its mission is to empower people with disabilities to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing. It strives to do so through leadership in the field of developmental disabilities, staying committed to meeting the needs of individual growth, productivity and independence through education, advocacy and increased community acceptance and participation.

Its sister agency, Oswego Industries, Inc., provides services to adults with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.arcofoswegocounty.org.

