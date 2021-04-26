FULTON – Howard Berg, the world’s fastest reader and fellow Rotarian, was the key speaker at a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting.

Berg has held the Guinness Book of World Records for reading and writing speed for 31 years. He began his journey to speed reading as a child when he spent many hours in the Brooklyn Public Library, a place he fondly remembers as his “safe place.”

His thirst for knowledge and completing his coursework rapidly motivated him to fully develop his reading methods while in college. Berg finished two 4-year degrees in one year. Berg refined his skills and teaching others to use them as well. Over the years he has created several reading programs that are widely used in schools and by families at home. He has hosted thousands of radio and television programs over the years. He has published several books, educational programs, and does podcasts.

Information overload and sharing is a challenge in today’s world. Berg said it is imperative for people to learn to learn faster. He shared a few of his starter techniques with the Rotary club members. One of the first factors to learning quickly is having a positive emotional state.

He had the members practice a simple and fast paced physical exercise that ended with everyone saying, “I feel great” each time. After a few repetitions members said they felt invigorated. Then he had them practice an exercise for remembering a sequence of numbers. By visualizing the numbers as unique objects, such as 3 being a tricycle, they were able to remember random numbers in just a few minutes.

Berg shared the success stories of several people who use his speed reading and learning methods. Club members said they had fun practicing Berg’s beginner exercises and were enthusiastic about the potential of his programs helping people learn more quickly and efficiently.

Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets on Friday morning at 7 a.m. via Zoom. For information contact Peg Donnelly at (315) 593-3746. You may also visit them on Facebook.

