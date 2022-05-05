FULTON – Mark Blowers, Lakeside Roofing and Siding store manager and Brett Holbrook, sales, recently presented Fulton Block Builders with a check to continue Lakeside’s support of the program’s participants.

“At Lakeside Roofing and Siding, our team has a commitment to assist each customer with high quality, personalized service,” said Mark Blowers, Lakeside store manager. “Our commitment to the Fulton Block Builder (FBB) program is an extension of that commitment. We are impressed with the work that is being done throughout the city and the neighborly relationships forming. We are happy to offer FBB participants discounts and wanted to do more. Donating $500 is just one more way Lakeside can support this solid investment in the city of Fulton.”

“The community support for Fulton Block Builders is amazing in so many ways,” said Linda Eagan FBB Director. “Not only are businesses like Lakeside supporting the FBB movement, but residents are making a point of shopping locally for their home improvements. It’s definitely a win-win! In just a few short years, residents are realizing the value of Lakeside Roofing and Siding to our community. The store can be found in Hannibal in the old Scott’s Hardware location on Auburn Street. You’ll see facilities that are clean inside and out. Warehouses, with well-organized inventory and knowledgeable staff ready to meet your needs.”

If your business is interested in providing discounts to participants or make a donation for the FBB fundraising campaign, please e-mail Eagan at [email protected].

