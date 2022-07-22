FULTON – Fulton Sunrise Rotary recently met outdoors at The Manor at Seneca. James Guilfoyle, a resident of The Manor, joined the club and talked about his experiences as a life-long resident of Fulton, New York.

He recalled major events in his life such as graduating from the Fulton High School in 1957. At that time the school was housed in the 4th Street building which is now used for administrative offices. Jim was an avid jitterbug dancer in his teens. He held a variety of jobs over his lifetime and was especially proud of the furniture business he opened after working years to save enough to invest in his own enterprise.

The meeting was held under the beautiful, covered pavilion that was constructed last year. Funds raised through an employee donation program made the pavilion project a reality. The lovely summer weather led to talk of vacations. Club members enjoyed talking with Jim about Lake Placid, where his mother was born, and the time he spent in the surrounding Adirondack area.

FSR meets on Friday mornings at 7 a.m. For more information on the club see our Facebook page or contact membership chair Patrick Waite at (315) 439-1491.

