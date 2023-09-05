Massett & Mahon Acquire Fulton Screen Print & Embroidery

September 5, 2023
Jared Massett, (far left) the owner of Ansun Graphics, a Syracuse-based commercial printer, and their VP of Sales, Jim Mahon, (far right), recently acquired Fulton Screen Print & Embroidery, (FSP&E) from owner Tom Brady, (center). Photo provided by Chirello Marketing.

FULTON, NY – Jared Massett, the owner of Ansun Graphics, a Syracuse-based commercial printer, and their VP of Sales Jim Mahon, recently acquired Fulton Screen Print & Embroidery (FSP&E) from owner Tom Brady – the announcement made by CEO and Director of Sales Jared Massett.

Ansun  Fulton Screen Print & Embroidery is an apparel company offering high quality screen printing and embroidery.

“FSP&E (www.fultonscreen.com) has been in business for over thirty years, and we are excited to continue previous owner Tom Brady’s legacy of great products, quality and service,” Massett said. “It’s a great company with a wonderful crew and capabilities. We plan to expand the services offered to include all kinds of print, digital/offset, mailing, die-cutting, finishing, large format, signage and more.”

Massett has acquired the company with business partner Jim Mahon, Ansun Vice President of Sales. Ansun was founded in 1995.

“Ansun has earned a reputation for unmatched customer service, superior craftsmanship, and creative solutions to today’s challenges in commercial printing,” Massett said.  Commercial printing and mailing services include digital and offset printing, die cutting and packaging, direct mail and postcards, Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM), graphic design, perfect bound books, saddle stitched books, wire-O and coil binding, custom apparel, promotional items, and signage.

Both Massett and Mahon are Oswego County natives. Having grown up in Hannibal and Central Square respectively, both are looking forward to getting back to their roots.

Fulton Screen Print & Embroidery and Ansun Graphics are committed to “think, buy and be local” by supporting businesses and organizations in Central NY, Mahon said. Ansun is a member of the Printing Industries Alliance and CenterState CEO. For further information, visit www.ansungraphics.com

