FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels, along with members of the Fulton Common Council, and other city department heads, will be walking city neighborhoods beginning this month to identify safety concerns and address unsightly neighborhood blight.

Each of Fulton’s six wards will be traveled on foot by the mayor, joined by each ward’s respective city councilor beginning this spring, over the summer and into the fall season.

Blitz walks will occur 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1 to 4 p.m. Given some ward councilors have day jobs, the walks will be flexible to include a later shift if needed.

The schedule is as follows:

Ward 1- May 16, – July 25, and Oct. 3.

Ward 2 and 3 – May 17, July 26, and Oct. 4

Ward 4 -May 18, July 27, and Oct. 5

Ward 5 -May 19, July 28, and Oct. 6

Ward 6- May 20, July 29, and Oct 7

“We’ve had great success with these events in the past because everyone works together,” Michaels said. “Councilors provide detailed areas of concern, the Codes Department comes prepared to take action, and police and fire help to move plans forward. It should also be mentioned that the Department of Public Works and Fulton Community Development plays a significant role and will be assisting along the way.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...