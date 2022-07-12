FULTON – The City of Fulton has begun a multitude of milling/repaving projects throughout the city, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“We apologize for the temporary inconvenience to drivers, but the end result will be a smoother ride and a better-looking street in both residential and on main thoroughfares,” Michaels said. “This is part of an ongoing, year-to-year plan to continually improve our streets, and milling/paving will begin by late summer on NYS Rt. 481 through the city.”

Fulton DPW Commissioner Charles J. Smith said that streets are being milled and repaved in every city ward. In addition, the project includes the installation of 22 ADA compliant concrete curb ramps with detectable warnings.

“Barring any delays, we anticipate completion of these projects by the first week in August,” he said. “Not only does this help beautify areas of the city, but it makes it easier for plowing and maintenance of the streets.”

Paving projects are scheduled as follows:

First Ward: Marion St., from Sylvan St. to cul-de-sac; W. 4th St., from Hannibal to Gansevoort St.; and on W. 3rdSt, from Phillips to Kellogg St.

Second Ward: W. 1st to Chestnut; Pine St, from W. 1st to W. 3rd St.; and W. 4th St. from W. Broadway to Chestnut St.

Third Ward: N. Pollard Dr. from W. 1st to Morin Dr. and from Edgewater Dr. to Riverview Dr.; and on S. Pollard Dr. from Morin Dr. to Riverview Dr.

Fourth Ward: 12th St, from Emery St. to E. Broadway; and S. 7th St., from State St. to Division St.

Fifth Ward: S. 6th St., from Buffalo to Academy St.; S. 4th St., from Utica to Rochester St.; Rochester St., from NYS 481 to S. 3rd St. and from S. 1st St. to NYS 481.

Sixth Ward: Oneida St, from NYS 481 to N. 4th St; White Ave., Clark St. loop; N. 8th St., from Seward to Manhattan St.; S. 10th St., from Cayuga to Utica St.; and Seneca St., from N. 5th to N. 6th St.

