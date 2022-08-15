Mayor Michaels Welcomes ‘Hunter Arms Homecoming’ This Weekend

FULTON – The 11th Annual Hunter Arms Homecoming Weekend returns August 19-20, sponsored by the Friends of History in Fulton, New York, and the L.C. Smith Collectors Association. Hunter firearms are popular collectibles throughout the world.

“Hunter Arms, which made its home in Fulton, is a treasured part of our city’s manufacturing history,” said Mayor Deana Michaels. “We are delighted that so many people from around the country travel here each year to see the magnificent exhibits on the company at the John Wells Pratt House Museum, compare stories, partake in a shoot at Pathfinder Fish & Game Club, and participate in an awards banquet. And while they’re here, they’re also seeking local lodging, restaurants, and businesses. It’s a truly special weekend.”

Theresa Jones, director of the Pratt House Museum, said that more than 100 people from across the country attend the weekend.

“Since the event started in 2011, the folks who join us always delight in seeing our extensive Hunter collection first-hand, and always learn something new about the Hunter heritage. We look forward to their visit every year,” Jones said.

On Friday, Aug. 19 there will be displays set-up and practice shooting, plus an informal gathering at OTB in Phoenix. In addition, the Pratt House Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for homecoming visitors and the general public.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, the main event is a shoot held at Pathfinder Fish & Game Club. Participants will be using L.C. Smith or Fulton shotguns (some over 100 years old) to break flying clay birds. Venues include trap, skeet, 5-stand and sporting clays.

In addition, the Pratt House Museum will again be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. An awards banquet rounds out the weekend that evening at Tavern on the Lock in Fulton.

To download a brochure on the event visit http://www.pratthousemuseum.org/events/2022-hunter-arms-brochure-for-web.pdf

For more information, contact Jones at 315-598-4616, or [email protected]. Les Weldin, an event coordinator, can also be reached at 315-593-6848, or [email protected]

The Hunter Arms Company was located between Route 481 and the Oswego River, only a short distance north of the Oneida St. bridge. According to Jones, it was founded by John Hunter and his six sons in 1889 after purchasing the gun manufacturing machinery from L.C. Smith of Syracuse with the stipulation that “L.C. Smith” be stamped on the sidelocks of the guns. “L.C. Smith guns were renowned for their superior features and shooting abilities and became known as ‘the gun that speaks for itself.’

During its 61 years of operation, the factory produced close to 400,000 L.C. Smith and Fulton shotguns. During the early years of the company, they also produced Hunter bicycles and Hunter fans.

“Hunter fans and a Hunter bicycle are part of our exhibit at the Pratt House,” Jones said. “Hunter fans and shotguns were sold worldwide and were popular with a number of Hollywood film stars. In 1939, actor Clark Gable gave a Hunter-produced shotgun to bride Carole Lombard as a wedding gift, and Humphrey Bogart owned an L.C. Smith gun. Hunter ceiling fans for homes are still being produced in Tennessee.”

All profits from the weekend benefit the Friends of History in Fulton, New York and the Pratt House Museum’s Hunter Arms Gallery. For information on the Friends of History in Fulton, visit pratthousemuseum.org, or Friends of History on Facebook.

