FULTON – Oswego Health’s COO and Executive Vice President Michael Backus joined Fulton Sunrise Rotary recently to discuss his role in the organization, his vision, and the growing health care system that services the Oswego County area.

Backus is celebrating his first year with the organization this month.

Before becoming COO, Backus was involved with the Oswego Health Board of Directors. He is currently on the Board of Directors of ConnextCare. and is a member of the National Association of Community Health Centers.

Backus is a lifelong resident of Oswego County, attended Mexico schools, and graduated from Le Moyne College. He previously served as the Clerk of Oswego County and as a staff member of U.S. Representative John McHugh. Currently he is a member of the Le Moyne Board of Regents. He continues to reside in Mexico with his wife and children.

Backus has been recognized by numerous organizations for his leadership and commitment to the betterment of services for Oswego County residents.

As a resident of the area Backus realized that many health care challenges were affecting the county. He desired to make a difference in the lives of the area residents. Accepting the position of COO at Oswego Health has given him the opportunity to work with area providers and organizations to build a stronger and more connected local health care system. His enthusiasm and pride in Oswego Health was evident as he spoke about the many services available through the organization. Residents can get every type of medical care they need without leaving the area.

“Oswego Health has become more than a single hospital. It truly is a total health care system covering all aspects of health care,” Backus said.

For information about Fulton Sunrise Rotary contact membership chair Patrick Waite at (315) 439-1491

