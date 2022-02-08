‘Miracle Larry’ Virtually Visits Fulton Sunrise Rotary To Discuss His Battle With COVID-19

FULTON – Manhattan resident, Lawrence Kelly, recently joined Fulton Sunrise Rotary for a Zoom meeting.

In 2020 Kelly became known across the U.S., and perhaps beyond, by the name “Miracle Larry.” His presentation to FSR was one of the most emotionally moving programs the club has had the privilege of hearing. He was introduced by his friend Peggy Donnelly, a Sunrise Rotarian, who has known him since high school. When his presentation was over it felt like Kelly was a friend with the everyone in attendance.

Kelly was one of the first and sickest COVID patients in NYC. In March of 2020, before masks or vaccines, he had cold symptoms which rapidly worsened. He was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital. Thinking the worst, he looked at his admitting nurse and said, “Do not let me die.” By the next day he was on a ventilator.

Before the procedure he told his wife, Dawn, “I promise I’ll never stop fighting.” For the next 51 days the virus ravaged his body, but the vent kept him alive. He developed pneumonia in both lungs, was in a coma, was so agitated he needed fentanyl, suffered a massive brain bleed, developed sepsis, and continually had a 100+°temperature.

Kelly remembers much from this time. He personified the virus and mentally “talked” to it. He would swear at it and then pray. Sometimes he said he begged.

For weeks Kelly did not improve despite all the medical care he received. Eventually, his condition was so frail the hospital recommended that his family consider removing him from life support. Dawn remembered his promise. His family had great faith in his inner strength and will to live. They choose to continue his medical care. The staff at Mount Sinai was crowded with COVID patients, but each one received round the clock care.

Kelly was fighting with all he had, but couldn’t convey it to the doctors and nurses. He has memories of the staff and his loved ones during his silent dark fight. On Easter morning one of Kelly’s nurses saw him open his eyes. She went into the halls yelling with joy. Some thought she couldn’t possibly be right. Miracle Larry proved she was!

Now he faced a new and battle. He had to gain enough strength to breathe on his own. He had to learn to swallow and take in nourishment. Every muscle in his body was atrophied. And to make it all worse he had an addiction to fentanyl that he would have to overcome.

In late May 2020, Kelly was well enough to be transferred to a rehabilitation center. He had the physical skills of a baby, but the determination of a fighter. The therapists at New Jewish Home helped him re-learn the skills most take for granted such as talking, eating, balancing, personal hygiene, and eventually walking. For two months Kelly and his specialized team worked to give him back his life and independence.

On July 23, 2020 he was wheeled to the front door of the center. He could only walk a few steps with his cane but when he saw a crowd outside, he insisted on walking through the center’s door. Slowly he stepped into the outdoors for the first time in 128 days. His loved ones, hospital and rehab staff, friends and TV cameras all looked on with amazement and cheered for the man now know as Miracle Larry.

Kelly’s life was changed forever by COVID. Over the years he had been a playwright, an educator, and the administrator of an alternative high school that grew from a program he had developed. He was involved in theater and the arts. He was a busy man. He still loves all the passions that filled his life before retirement.

Now he sees and approaches life through a slightly different perspective. He has a degree of atrophy in his hands and feet and his reflexes are slow. He can’t do everything he used to do and his endurance is less. However, he says some of the changes are for the better.

Before COVID he had a “bucket list.” Now he lives in the moment. He recognizes that every morsel of life is a gift to be valued. He also noted that we are all stronger than we think.

Before our time together ended Kelly said, “The virus is the enemy and we are at war. All we have is the experts.” His final words of care and wisdom were, “Please, everyone get vaccinated.”

