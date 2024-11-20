FULTON – The Fulton Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, December 7th, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Veterans’ Park and the Municipal Building on South First Street. An added tradition of the event is honoring a Community Luminary, an individual who has made significant contributions to the city of Fulton. This special recognition not only celebrates the individual but also highlights the importance of community engagement and volunteerism. This year, the Fulton Community Luminary is Nicole “Coco” Doty.

Doty is being recognized for her tireless dedication to several youth programs in Fulton, including soccer, basketball, and lacrosse. Coco is consistently seen coaching different teams and playing a crucial role in the success of the programs. Her passion and commitment to the youth in our community have created a lasting impact on the city. Her volunteerism and unwavering support have earned her the admiration of parents, coaches, and players alike.

In light of her contributions, Mallori Stoia, Fulton Youth Soccer secretary and Special Events Committee member, expressed her admiration by stating, “Coco is an invaluable member of the Fulton community. As a woman who has never sought recognition, she is every bit deserving of this honor.”

Sean Broderick, president of Fulton Community Basketball, remarked “So many of the positive impacts in the City of Fulton are driven by the dedication of volunteers. Her commitment to youth sports programs is part of what sets Fulton apart and one of the reasons that our programs continue to thrive.”

The influence of Coco’s efforts extends into the lacrosse community. Deanne Meeks, president of Fulton Girls Lacrosse, noted, “Coco is an invaluable member of Fulton Lacrosse. Her local connections and passion for coaching have fostered talented teams and winning athletes over the last decade. We are very thankful for her extensive contributions.” Doty serves as a board member for Fulton Girls Lacrosse and the president of Fulton Boys Lacrosse.

Doty is also the president of Fulton Youth Soccer. Melanie Strong, vice president of Fulton Youth Soccer, shared her thoughts: “Coco is one of the most selfless, hard-working people that I know. She gives her all to the youth in our program and goes above and beyond. I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this honor.”

In addition to her ever-changing schedule filled with various youth sports, Doty leads a bustling home life. As a family of six, her children actively participate in a range of sports programs across the Nation. Her husband, Travis Doty, reflected on her commitment, stating, “When it comes to the community, I think she has made a lot of personal sacrifices for our youth. At our house, she is certainly a mother and wife we are all proud of.” His heartfelt words reveal the personal side of Coco’s dedication, illustrating the balance she manages between family and community.

The Community Luminary will have the honor of flipping the switch to light up the tree. Coco’s contributions and the brightness she brings to the community will be represented as she activates the lights, reminding everyone of the power of kindness and community spirit.

The Fulton Tree Lighting Ceremony is free and open to the public. For more information please visit the Special Events Committee Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SpecialEventsFultonNY.

The Special Events Committee is a non-profit organization of volunteers working to reestablish a vibrant community where all are welcome to visit, live, and enjoy Fulton. Its mission is to bring the Fulton community together by providing quality events and experiences for all ages.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...