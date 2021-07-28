FULTON – NY StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide) and Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) are teaming up to offer free, confidential internet access at OCO’s main office, on 239 Oneida Street in Fulton NY, for telehealth appointments as part of StateWide’s larger Community Telehealth Access Project (CTAP).

“CTAP was launched through our Health Access Task Forces, in response to the lack of equitable internet infrastructure across Central New York, which has left rural residents out of the telehealth boom, despite needing it the most due to transportation barriers and fewer local healthcare specialists in their communities,” said Maria Alvarez, StateWide’s Executive Director. “We are thrilled to tackle this issue with our valued partner, OCO, and broaden the reach of the project using essential services like 2-1-1.”

Beginning on August 2, 2021 Oswego County residents who have a telehealth visit with their doctor or therapy provider will be able to visit OCO’s main office to use their WiFi and reserve a room that has an iPad. Participants should contact OCO’s office directly at 315-598-4717 ext. 1000, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to reserve the room at least 48 hours in advance.

The space may be reserved for an hour at a time, which includes 15 minutes before the scheduled appointment to allow time to arrive, prepare and log in. Individuals using the site agree to follow OCO’s current COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

“OCO is dedicated to implementing positive change in our community,” said Diane Cooper Currier, OCO’s Executive Director. “We are a vastly rural community and many individuals need but do not have access to reliable internet. We want to provide a space that is accessible and inviting for our community members to use. It is our hope that the community will feel welcome in the space and that this opportunity makes it easier for them to access reliable internet connection.”

OCO is the first agency-telehealth access site in the county and joins the seven Oswego County public libraries partaking in this initiative. Some telehealth access sites are able to provide a private room and device for appointments, while others ensure their wifi extends to their parking lot and outdoor areas. Library representatives ask that you call ahead to confirm services. Sites are not meant for sick visits and participants must continue exercising COVID-19 safety-protocols and cleanliness.

Since the Community Telehealth Access Project began in March 2021, the list of telehealth access sites has expanded to 60. Visit StateWide’s page frequently to view our growing site list or contact 2-1-1 for information over the phone. If your organization is interested in becoming a telehealth access site contact StateWide’s Oswego County Coordinator Stefania Buta at [email protected].

The Community Telehealth Access Project is a program of New York StateWide Senior Action Council, with funding and support from the Health Foundation of Western and Central New York.

Statements on the launching of CTAP in Oswego County:

Leanna Cleveland, OCO Coordinator of Community Health: “There are many areas in Oswego County where a reliable internet connection does not exist. Additionally, there are individuals and families that cannot afford the internet. A person’s geographic location and financial resources shouldn’t prohibit their use of the internet. In our world today and in light of the COVID 19 pandemic so many things have become virtual that it is imperative for everyone to have access to the internet. Oswego County needs areas where community members can access a reliable internet connection and Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) is happy to meet that need.”

Betsy Copps, OCO Senior Director of Operations: “OCO knows that all of our community members need access to reliable internet. We are very excited to partner with Statewide Senior Action Council to offer this service at our Main Office location in Fulton because we know that the service is meeting a vital community need. OCO is Oswego County’s community action agency and we hope to connect with individuals to assist them in whatever way we can.”

Stefania Buta, CNY Task Force Coordinator, NY StateWide Senior Action Council: “Bridging the digital divide has rapidly become essential to public health and we’re committed to finding community- based solutions that will increase internet access, and in turn, health access for Central New Yorkers. We are carefully considering where we launch each of these sites to have the most impact, especially for vulnerable and marginalized populations.”

Caroline Chatterton, Fulton Public Library Director: “Oswego County Libraries are committed to providing necessary services to all members of our community, in whatever capacity we are able. We are excited to partner with the New York Statewide Senior Action Council to help bridge the digital divide by offering access to important telehealth resources such as free Wi-Fi, mobile hotspot devices, computers, tablets, private meeting spaces for visits, information about local health resources, and more. We hope that being a part of this vital network of information and resources greatly benefits the people in our communities.”

