FULTON – Individuals at Oswego Industries recently learned the importance of regular cancer screenings.

Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Cancer Services Program Coordinator, Carolyn Handville, visited Oswego Industries to provide a presentation on the many free cancer screenings that are available through OCO’s Cancer Services Program of the North Country.

The program provides free breast, cervical and colon cancer screenings to uninsured men and women aged 40-64 throughout Oswego, Lewis, Jefferson and St. Lawrence Counties.

“The group enjoyed learning about cancer in a fun Jeopardy game and looks forward to doing it again,” said Cheyanne Huller, Direct Service Professional (DSP) for Oswego Industries.

For more information on how to schedule an educational session, or to schedule an appointment for your screening, contact the Cancer Services Program at 315-592-0830.

