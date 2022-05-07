FULTON – During the week of April 24 through the 30th, Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Services to Aid Families program (SAF) joined victim service providers across the U.S. in recognizing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

The goal of this awareness week is to promote victims’ rights and honor crime victims and those who advocate on their behalf. This year’s theme – Rights, access, equity, for all victims – celebrates the energy, perseverance and commitment that launched the victims’ rights movement and inspired its progress, while continuing to advance the cause of justice for crime victims.

SAF commemorated National Crime Victims’ Rights Week by planting a flowering shrub on the grounds of the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) in Fulton. The shrub is used as a symbol to represent renewal and hope to those whose lives have been affected by crime.

“The CAC is committed to providing a safe, accessible environment for children,” said CAC Executive Director Tory DeCaire. “Our front line staff is working in our community every day. They do an excellent job in supporting victims and their families and aiding the community in prevention of abuse and awareness. Our collaborations and partnerships with SAF and other service agencies play in integral role in helping our team meet the needs of the most vulnerable population of victims in our community.”

“As the victim service agency serving Oswego County, SAF is committed to not only serving victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence, but any innocent crime victim,” said OCO Coordinator of Victim Services Stacie France. “We are committed to reaching across the aisle and working with all of our community partners, including the Child Advocacy Center to raise awareness and show that help and support is available for victims and survivors. But our efforts at SAF cannot succeed without the help and support of local law enforcement, prosecutors, probation, community leaders, elected leaders, school officials, and social service organizations. Community involvement and partnerships play a significant role in raising awareness not only of services available to victims, but also to recognize that crime can affect anyone in any neighborhood.

“Hundreds of people in Oswego County are affected by domestic and sexual violence every year.

Crime can leave a lasting impact on any person, regardless of age, national origin, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, immigration status, or economic status. Many will need ongoing care and resources. SAF helps meet that need. We’ve provided crisis, supportive, advocacy and educational services for over 40 years and work with the New York State Office of Victim Services to assist innocent victims of crime.”

If you or someone you know has been a victim of a crime and is in need of support or information, please call our Crisis Hotline (315) 342-1600. The hotline is staffed by trained counselors and is available 24 hours.

OCO, Inc is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966. A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations. For more information, visit www.oco.org.

