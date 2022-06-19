OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) is partnering with the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) to host a recruitment event for it’s Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) program.

The event runs from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 30 at the OCWNY Office at 200 N. Second St., Fulton.

The CiTi LPN Program prepares students to work as Practical Licensed Nurses in places such as home health care agencies, nursing homes, physicians’ offices, hospitals and health care clinics. Students learn through classroom, lab and clinical experiences.

CiTi’s Health Occupation Coordinator of Adult Health Programs Elizabeth Rice, BSN, RN said, “Not only is nursing a very lucrative career, but it is also always in high demand. A nurse has a variety of job opportunities over a wide range of specialty areas. If you love learning and seeing new things, helping others and challenging yourself, nursing is the perfect career choice.”

Interested applicants can call the OCWNY office at 315-591-9000 to schedule an interview appointment.

