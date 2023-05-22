FULTON, NY – Recently, Operation Oswego County, Inc. contributed $3,000.00 to the Fulton Block Builders (FBB).

Operation Oswego County is a not-for-profit economic development organization whose mission is to establish and implement sound economic development strategies to enhance the economic vitality of Oswego County’s businesses, industries, and citizens, which leads to an overall better quality of life.

“To accomplish our mission, we need strong communities that can support and improve housing for our talented workforce which in turn helps to retain, expand and attract new industries to Oswego County,” Operation Oswego County Executive Director Austin Wheelock said. “The Fulton Block Builder project is a great partner in helping us to fulfill our mission.”

“This contribution puts FBB closer to our goal!” FBB Administrative Director Linda Eagan said. “Fundraising for the 2023 Grant Challenge has been quite successful. The generosity of so many is inspirational. Our community has amazed me since the launch of Fulton Block Builders in so many ways. Operation Oswego County’s donation is one more example of that amazement! FBB is on track to meet our 2023 goal and receive the 2-to-1 match from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, which will allow FBB to have a full and robust program again this year.”

For more information about Fulton Block Builders or to donate, visit its website at https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com