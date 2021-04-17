Operation Oswego County Supports Fulton Block Builders

FULTON – Recently, Operation Oswego County Inc. donated $3,000.00 to the Fulton Block Builders (FBB).

Operation Oswego County’s mission is to establish and implement sound economic development strategies to enhance the economic vitality of Oswego County’s businesses, industries, and citizens, which leads to an overall better quality of life.

“Key to our mission is the creation and retention of job opportunities, diversification and strengthening of our economic base, and developing the local economy in a planned, organized and environmentally friendly atmosphere,” said Michael Treadwell, Operation Oswego County’s Executive Director. “We think the Fulton Block Builder project fits into this mission perfectly.”

“This donation puts FBB closer to our goal,” said Linda Eagan, FBB Administrative Director. “Fundraising for the 2021 Grant Challenge has been quite successful. The generosity of so many is inspirational in normal times, but we are especially grateful to have this outstanding support during these challenging times. Our community has amazed me since the launch of Fulton Block Builders in so many ways. Operation Oswego County’s donation is one more example of that amazement. FBB is on track to meet our 2021 goal and receive the 2-to-1 match from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, which will allow FBB to have a full and robust program again this year.”

For more information about Fulton Block Builders or to donate, visit its website at

https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com

