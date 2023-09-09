Oswego County Airport Hosts EAA/Pancake Breakfast Event Sept. 10

FULTON, NY – Come out to the Oswego County Airport on Sunday, Sept. 10 to learn more about the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). The organization’s local chapter #486 offers a fly-in or drive-in pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at its hangar at the county airport on county Route 176 in Fulton.

The event will go on rain or shine. Breakfast includes pancakes, eggs, French toast, potatoes and sausage as well as coffee, tea, milk and juice. Each meal is $10 for adults, $9 for veterans and $5 for children aged 6 to 12 years.

Weather permitting, and based on availability, the event also features a classic car show and airplane rides for youth aged 8 to 17.

The latter is part of the EAA’s Young Eagles Flight Program which introduces youth to the field of aviation. Through licensed pilots who are vetted to work with children and volunteer their time, plane and fuel, the program aims to nurture a life-long interest in flight among young people. For details, go to https://www.eaa.org/eaa/youth/free-ye-flights.

For other details about the event or local chapter, find EAA Chapter #486 on Facebook or email [email protected].

To learn more about the Oswego County Airport, visit https://www.oswegocounty.com/departments/infrastructure_facilities_and_technology/airport.php. For other events, go to www.visitoswegocounty.com.

