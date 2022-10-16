FULTON – Returning after a two-year hiatus, OCO’s Giving Thanks, presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, is a food and beverage pairing event that celebrates the many programs and services that OCO provides and serves as a fundraiser for the agency’s Giving That Grows initiative, which focuses on fighting hunger and food insecurity in our communities.

“Oswego County Opportunities does so much for so many,” said Chad Wilkinson, president of Valiant Retire. “I see the challenges our community faces and how the organization helps those that need it most. I was born, raised, and have chosen to put my business in Oswego County, I am happy to support such a great organization.”

Attendees will enjoy signature menu items from a number of local restaurants, each paired with a beverage that enhances the flavors. OCO’s giving Thanks celebration will be held Friday, November 4th at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center on East First Street in Oswego.

To date restaurants include Oompa Loompyas, GS Steamers, Blue Moon Grill, CiTi Culinary Arts, Canale’s Restaurant, The Press Box, Mill House Market and more. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by local singer/songwriter John McConnell.

For more information on OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration, including ticket information and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717 ext. 1082 or via email at [email protected].

