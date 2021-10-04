FULTON – Oswego County Search and Rescue member, Aaron Albrecht, recently spoke to the Fulton Sunrise Rotary.

While giving the club a personal tour of their recently acquired and retrofitted rescue vehicle, Albrecht shared information on the history and purpose of the Pioneer Search and Rescue Team. This summer marked their 50th anniversary.

The organization was founded after a young boy, Douglas Legg, went missing in the Adirondacks in 1971. Oswego County volunteers were the first team to begin searching for him. Tragically, Douglas was never found. After the 1971 incident the NYS Forest Rangers began a program of training which resulted in making them the most skill SAR in the state.

Oswego County Pioneer SAR became an official organization and has grown in skill and numbers ever since. It was the first official volunteer SAR and is recognized as the official SAR for the county. NYS Forest Rangers and the volunteer SAR’s often work together when someone is reported missing.

At the county level our 9-1-1 center, law enforcement, and Oswego Pioneer SAR have worked closely together for over a decade which has resulted in an increase of positive outcomes.

The Oswego County Pioneer SAR is one of only four teams that has a rescue vehicle. To keep costs down the 26 local volunteers did most of the vehicle conversion themselves. The high-tech equipment was installed by Emergency Vehicle Solutions of Central Square who donated their labor to help the not for profit.

Working with only a $10,000 yearly budget the Oswego County Pioneer SAR appreciates the support they received from community and county government in purchasing the vehicle. Steward’s Community Foundation, Oswego Community Foundation, Exelon and Novelis have also contributed to the local SAR program. The vehicle is fitted with a variety of equipment to assist the volunteers during a search. Often the search takes place in rugged territory or bad weather.

Sometimes the search requires several NYS teams to work together. Albrecht noted that the Oswego County Pioneer SAR has found every missing person since 2010 and possibly longer. He didn’t know how long before he joined the team the record went back.

Radios capable of working by antenna, a thermal imaging camera for nighttime scanning, GPS units that can track their course, night vision goggles, a color printer, and basic first aid supplies are some of the tools used by the Oswego County SAR volunteers during their searches. They are highly trained, provide most of their own personal equipment, and can be called at any time on any day. They do this without compensation and often take additional training at their own expense.

While being volunteers they continually train to improve their skills so they can be ready to serve as professionals when needed. Oswego County Pioneer SAR members have assisted in hundreds of searches across four states since they organized in the 70s. They step up when needed and work tirelessly until the missing person is located.

For more information on the Oswego County Pioneer Search and Rescue visit http://oswegocountysar.com/

For information about Fulton Sunrise Rotary contact membership chair Patrick Waite at (315) 439-1491

Press release from Fulton Sunrise Rotary.

