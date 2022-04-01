FULTON – Oswego Industries, a non-profit organization based in Fulton, New York, that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced its 16th Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser at Battle Island Golf Course in Fulton on Saturday, June 11.

“We’re ready to build on the successes we had last year for an even better tournament experience in 2022,” said Darcy Antonucci, Director of Administration and head of the Golf Committee at Oswego Industries. “Every dollar raised helps people with disabilities choose the direction of their own lives.”

Aside from prizes provided for tournament winners, players will also have the opportunity to participate in a hole-in-one contest for a new car. Other on-course contests will include Closest to the Pin and Longest Drive, with various gift cards donated from area restaurants. After the tournament, participants will be able to enjoy live entertainment and a chicken BBQ dinner, sponsored by The Bonadio Group. GKG Insurance is sponsoring the tournament lunch. Other sponsors include Concord Insurance, Emmons HVAC, and Emmo Rae Contracting.

For non-golfers looking to support the tournament, a 50/50 will be drawn just after the tournament and broadcast on social media. Tickets are available now for $10 by calling Eric Morris at 315-598-3108, ext. 312. The 50/50 winner in 2021 took home $2,000. You do not need to be present at the tournament to win.

Both sponsorship opportunities and team registrations are filling up fast. Teams are $300 per foursome or $75 for individuals. Tee signs may be sponsored in memory of a loved one for $100. Registrations are available online at bit.ly/oi-16th-golf-22 or can be mailed upon request by calling Darcy Antonucci at 315-412-1858.

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Programs offered by Oswego Industries include Day Habilitation, Community Habilitation, Family Support Services, and Vocational and Employment Supports. Each person-centered program empowers people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities to develop the necessary skills to live rich, fulfilling lives of their own choosing. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

