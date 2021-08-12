FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local nursery Oliver Paine Greenhouses to provide beautiful fall mums for sale.

Orders are open until September 9, and flower pick-up is scheduled for Friday, September 17, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Choose from five different colors of flowers, including Red/Maroon, Bronze/Orange, Yellow, Pink/Purple, or White for just $11 each or 3 for $30. You can call or email Jason DiBartolo,

[email protected] (315) 598-3108 ext. 289 for more information or visit us at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org

“Replace your summer flowers with the vibrant colors of these beautiful fall mums, while supporting the programs of Oswego Industries and local small business,” said Smith, Marketing Associate at Oswego Industries.

What: Fall Mum Fundraiser partnering with Oliver Paine Greenhouses

Pick-up: Oswego Industries Campus at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton

When: Friday, September 17, from 3 p,m, – 5 p.m.; orders are due September 9 by 4 p.m.

Cost: $11 each/ 3 for $30

Ordering information: Orders can be dropped off or mailed, with a check made payable to Oswego Industries, c/o Jason DiBartolo at 7 Morrill Place, Fulton, NY 13069, with desired flower color noted.

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment and day habilitation programs.

Its sister agency, The Arc of Oswego County, provides services to children and seniors with disabilities: together, they create a comprehensive support system for Oswego County residents with disabilities. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

