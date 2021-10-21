FULTON – Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports adults with developmental disabilities, recently received a Commendable Service Award from the U.S. General Services Administration.

The award was presented to the Custodial Team for “helping the GSA maintain the James Hanley Federal Building and US Courthouse and keeping it open for the American public and the Federal workforce during the pandemic.”

“We are very proud of our employees for their hard work and dedication to a job well done,” said Laurie Davis, Executive Director at Oswego Industries.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the accomplishment of our employees. I really have some of the best coworkers I’ve ever worked with and we couldn’t do it without the support of the administrative team,” said Joseph Murphy, Crew Supervisor.

About Oswego Industries

For over 50 years, Oswego Industries has provided services and supports for adults with disabilities while partnering with local businesses to deliver production and workforce solutions. Its mission is to be a partner in the development of comprehensive community services designed to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities, by providing the necessary support programs to enable individuals to grow with dignity and achieve their highest level of independence and self-fulfillment. Person-centered services include pre-vocational and vocational training, supported employment, and day habilitation programs. Find more information online at www.oswegoindustriesinc.org.

